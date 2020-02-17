Fire destroys home in north Baldwin County

Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A fire destroyed a home in the Latham community early Monday morning.

A News 5 viewer sent us video of the fire at Upper Gas Line Road and St. Luke Church Road from around 12:45 a.m.

The viewer said everyone inside the home got out safely.

