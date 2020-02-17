Fire destroys home in north Baldwin County

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Whether you're planning to vote in the Democratic Presidential primary or the hotly contested Republican races for the US House and Senate we're up to an important deadline. Monday is the last day to register or update your voter registration information.

You may have seen the ads with famous Alabamians encouraging people to register and remember their legal photo ID for the polls. Again today is the last day to register electronically. If you’re already registered and you haven’t moved since then no action is needed as long as you’ve voted recently. Both parties have relevant and closely watched contests this coming March 3rd. That may boost voter turnout compared to years where the races aren’t as competitive. Here's a link to online registration.