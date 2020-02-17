BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A fire destroyed a home in the Latham community early Monday morning.
A News 5 viewer sent us video of the fire at Upper Gas Line Road and St. Luke Church Road from around 12:45 a.m.
The viewer said everyone inside the home got out safely.
LATEST POSTS:
- Bay Minette suspect carjacks disabled man in Santa Rosa County
- Pet of the Week: ‘Judd’ sisters want to entertain you
- Live at 1pm ET: Analysis, updated odds to win rain-postponed Daytona 500
- Fire destroys home in north Baldwin County
- Archdiocese of Mobile will break ground of Holy Spirit Hall in Baldwin County