DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — A fire destroyed a home on Meadow Circle in the Lake Forest community Friday.

Neighbors tell News 5 the fire happened around 9 p.m. and that the people inside got out safely. However, they say several dogs may not have survived. The fire and heat were so intense, one neighbor said it damaged the windows of a nearby home.

There’s no word yet on what may have caused the fire.

LATEST POSTS: