STOCKTON, Ala. (WKRG) — Family members say a fire tore through their home Saturday night. Homeowner Libby Remrey sent us these images of the aftermath of the fire. 911 was called at about 8:30 Saturday night.

Remrey said four family members were away but the one who was home made it out safely. No one was hurt but family members say they lost everything. It was considered a historic home situated along Highway 59. No word yet on what may have caused it.