Fire destroys Foley home on New Year’s Day

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Smoldering fireworks may be to blame after a home in Foley was heavily damaged in a fire before dawn on New Year’s Day. A News 5 viewer sent us these images. Foley Fire Chief Joe Darby said they were called to a fire on Pineview Drive shortly after 2 AM on New Year’s Day.

When they arrived fire was already causing heavy damage and everyone inside made it out by the time they arrived. Darby said firefighters were also able to rescue two dogs inside. The chief said it appears the likely cause was fireworks debris left on the front porch following a New Year’s Eve celebration.