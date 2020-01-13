Fire destroys family’s home in Foley

Baldwin County

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – A fire destroyed a home in Baldwin County Sunday night. Summerdale Volunteer Fire Department responded to the blaze.

Friends are asking anyone who can help the family to do so by visiting this Facebook page.

The home is located on Loretta Drive. No information has been released as to what caused the fire.

