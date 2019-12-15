Fire destroys Bon Secour home

Baldwin County

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BON SECOUR, Ala. (WKRG) — A fire Saturday night destroys a home in Bon Secour in Baldwin County. These images were sent by a News 5 viewer.

An official with the Bon Secour Fire Department says they were dispatched at about 7:15 Saturday for a home and barn on fire on Pine Wood Drive. When they arrived the home was fully engulfed in flames along with a car and RV. The home is considered a total loss but it was put out without anyone being hurt.

According to a fire official: “We responded along with Magnolia Springs FD. We also had assistance from Foley FD, Barnwell FD, Fairhope FD, Medstar Ambulance, and Foley Police Department. ”

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories