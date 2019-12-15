Fire destroys Bon Secour home

BON SECOUR, Ala. (WKRG) — A fire Saturday night destroys a home in Bon Secour in Baldwin County. These images were sent by a News 5 viewer.

An official with the Bon Secour Fire Department says they were dispatched at about 7:15 Saturday for a home and barn on fire on Pine Wood Drive. When they arrived the home was fully engulfed in flames along with a car and RV. The home is considered a total loss but it was put out without anyone being hurt.

According to a fire official: “We responded along with Magnolia Springs FD. We also had assistance from Foley FD, Barnwell FD, Fairhope FD, Medstar Ambulance, and Foley Police Department. ”

