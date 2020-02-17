Fire destroys Baldwin County home

LATHAM, Ala. (WKRG) — Neighbors say it was a terrifying sight early Monday morning.

“Oh my God,” a wall of flames is what Christina Clark saw from her front yard after being awakened by an explosion. “He’s been building for like the last 10 years. Piece by piece, brick by brick and in an hour it was gone.”

The home on St. Luke Church Road in Latham owned by Walter Gray. “He was in bed,” she says when the fire started, “and got out in his pajamas, no shoes. just the clothes on this back.”

Clark says Gray’s car was still in the garage when the fire erupted and exploded in the flames. When firefighters arrived all they could do was make sure it didn’t spread.









Late Monday, the ruins were still smoldering with an occasional flare-up. “It’s sad,” says Clark, “because it’s like his life’s work is in that house.”

Clark says Gray and his dog were able to escape without injury and are now staying with friends in Mobile.

LATEST STORIES