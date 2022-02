ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Fire officials are investigating after a fire damaged a home on Ono Island. According to a Facebook Post from the Orange Beach Fire Department, crews were alerted to a house fire Saturday night at about 7 p.m. in the 32000 block of Marlin Key Drive.

The post says units responded in minutes and put out the fire located under a home. The fire was under control quickly and no one was hurt. Crews from Gulf Shores also responded. The cause is under investigation.