FORT MORGAN, Ala. (WKRG) — From the beach, it’s hard to tell one of the boats anchored in the Gulf of Mexico was extensively damaged by fire Monday night until you take a closer look.

The shrimp boat Alexandria Pearl has seen better days. Sitting about a half mile off the beach near the end of the Fort Morgan peninsula, Tuesday was the day to begin the clean up, salvage what they could and hope repairs can be made.







Just before 7 p.m. Monday, fire lit up the night sky, and the call for help was answered by two Coast Guard helicopters training nearby. The four crew members on board jumping into the chilly gulf waters before being rescued.



Courtesy: U.S. Coast Guard

The good news may be that the fishing vessel, licensed out of Loxley, is still afloat. Whatever damage the flames did a small price to pay for everyone escaping without injury.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

