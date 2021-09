STYX RIVER, Ala. (WKRG) — The Styx River fire chief’s home was destroyed by even as he battled the blaze himself.

The fire occurred on Dunbar Road on Monday morning. Courtney Dunbar, the Styx River fire chief helped put out the fire.

Multiple local fire departments were called on scene.

It is unclear at this time what started the fire. No one was injured in the fire.