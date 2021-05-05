Fire and rain do damage in South Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — For most, the storms that rolled through South Baldwin County were an inconvenience at best. But, for the Whitehead family in Lillian they were devastating.

“My sister called me and just said we got everybody out but Mom’s house is on fire,” says Josh Whitehead, who saw the destruction for the first time Wednesday afternoon.









The house had been hit by lightning. “My mom was woken up by the sound of the lightning strike and she saw just a big flash she said it was just a few minutes later that my sister was running down the stairs.”

Everyone was able to get out and in time and unhurt. Whitehead still can’t believe it. “My sister showed me a video of the whole roof melted in and that was right when they got out so I knew it was much worse.”





As strong as the storms were that dumped all that rain, closing a couple roads in places, filling ditches and threatening to do worse, all that water couldn’t stop a fire from taking a family home.