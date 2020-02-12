Film crews arrive in Fairhope Wednesday morning

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — On Wednesday morning, crews began staging trucks and equipment on Pier Avenue near downtown.

“The Map of Tiny Perfect Things” will have a majority of scenes filmed on the Eastern Shore in Fairhope.

We’re told the film has not yet started shooting scenes in Mobile.

On Monday night, city council members approved the production in the downtown business district. Several business owners were worried production might hurt business, so crews made adjustments to their production schedules in order to accommodate them.

LATEST STORIES: