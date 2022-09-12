FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office have discovered new details in a shooting that left one man dead at Pelican Point Friday.

According to deputies, a fight broke out between two men, which led to the two shooting at each other. Deputies said Gregory Johnson, 50, pulled out a gun and shot the other man in the head. The man who had just been shot then pulled out his gun and shot Johnson multiple times. When deputies arrived, Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Originally, deputies said the fight was between Johnson and a woman, and the second man attempted to intervene and stop the fight. Further investigation determined the fight was not between Johnson and a woman but was between Johnson and the second man.

The man who was shot in the head was taken to a Mobile hospital, where he was in stable condition.