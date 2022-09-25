BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Bay Minette Police Department said their officers are investigating a shooting that happened at a business early Sunday morning.

According to officers, a woman came into the Bay Minette Police Department to report a shooting. The woman said she and another woman got into a fight with a third woman in the parking lot of the M&J Lounge on Hartley Drive. The woman said that the third woman involved pulled a gun out during the fight and started shooting an unknown number of times.

Police said a large crowd gathered in the parking lot to watch. When officers arrived they say everyone left. No injuries were reported. This is an active investigation. It’s at least the second shooting this weekend in Bay Minette where no one was hurt by gunfire.