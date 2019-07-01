Fiery I-10 crash sends two to hospital

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A violent single-vehicle crash just before two o’clock Monday afternoon shuts down interstate traffic and sends two people to the hospital and authorities searching for a third.

The Ford SUV came to rest in the median. Three men had been inside, one was thrown as the vehicle started rolling over as it left the westbound lanes of I-10 just before 2 o’clock. One person was thrown from the car, two others inside when it burst into flames.

Amy Spicer was one of the first people to stop and help. “The SUV was flipping into the wood line so we stopped the vehicle. We got two male passengers out of the vehicle. They both were in critical condition in my opinion.”

Medical helicopters landed on the interstate to rush the injured to area hospitals.

A third person in the vehicle, ran from the crash. Nick Scarborough thinks he may have spotted him near Tumbleweed Lane in the Rosinton community. “I seen where there was three people involved in a wreck and one of them ran. Me and my coworker were talking about it and the next thing we know we seen someone running through the woods out of the middle nowhere and that’s when we called 911 and told ’em about it.” So far, he has not been found.

Meanwhile, traffic backed up for miles as investigators tried to piece together what happened and clear the wreckage.

The names of those involved have not been released.