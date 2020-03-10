Festival season brings new concerns about coronavirus

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The crowds, food and fun. Festivals once taken for granted are now being looked at in a different light because of the coronavirus.

“I think it’s a personal decision if you attend a festival or gather in large groups,” says Amy Sullivan in town for spring break from Memphis. “Obviously not everybody is going to make the wisest or safest decisions.”

Festival season is here, and with it comes possible concerns over the coronavirus. “I think it’s wise to be aware of it,” says Sullivan. “I think all the hygiene practices that are being publicized are really smart.”

“We will do what we always do,” says Jan Sheldon from Illinois, “wash our hands, keep an eye out, maybe keep our distance. Won’t do any handshaking.”

Whether it’s the Elberta Sausage Festival at the end of the month or the BBQ and Blues Festival in Foley this weekend, “I’m looking forward to some blues music with a side of BBQ,” there is no talk of canceling any events at this point. “You can’t live your life in fear and we’re not going to do that.”

