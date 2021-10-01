Fentanyl in Baldwin County: Deputy hospitalized during one of county’s largest-ever busts

UPDATE (2:05 p.m.): Bond has been set for two defendants facing multiple drug charges after being arrested Thursday when Baldwin County Sheriff deputies found 14 grams of fentanyl and one deputy had to be hospitalized for fentanyl exposure.

Robert Demarest has a total bond of $135,000:

$100,000 for possession of fentanyl

$25,000 for distribution

$10,000 for receiving stolen property

Biron Bond has a total bond of $125,000:

$100,000 for possession of fentanyl

$25,000 for distribution

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A traffic stop near Elsanor in Baldwin County on Thursday led to one of the county’s largest-ever seizures of fentanyl and put a sheriff’s deputy in the hospital for fentanyl exposure.

Robert Demarest, 53, of Fairhope and Alexis Biron, 27, from Brewton are in custody after Baldwin County deputies spotted them driving a vehicle on Highway 90 that had been reported stolen from Foley.

54-year-old Robert Demarest

27-year-old Alexis Biron

A search of the vehicle later revealed what Sheriff Hoss Mack described as a “drug kit” — a leather case that he says contained 14 grams of fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine, prescription pills and counterfeit pills believed to be laced with fentanyl.

During the search and seizure of the evidence, an unidentified deputy collapsed after being exposed to fentanyl. He was administered Narcan, a prescription medicine used for the treatment of a known or suspected opioid overdose emergency, and was taken to South Baldwin Regional Medical Center where he was treated and later released.

Demarest and Biron are both described by the Sheriff as “career criminals,” Biron had been released from the Baldwin County Jail fourteen hours before the latest arrest. Both face multiple drug charges. Sheriff Mack says federal charges are possible.