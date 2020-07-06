Federal red snapper season still open along Alabama Gulf coast

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) “We’re still running trips all day, every day,” says Captain Doug Price as he filets his latest haul of red snapper.

Red Snapper season for private anglers ended over the weekend but the charter fleet is still booking trips in federal waters.

“Many people think that snapper season is closed because they put out the recreational dates and people don’t realize that we’re actually separate from that.” Captain Mandy Prell

That confusion has caused some anglers to fear they’ve missed the boat on one of the most popular fish out there. “They are easy to find, they are fun to catch and they taste delicious.”

It’s a fish that lands tourists and pumps millions of dollars into the local economy. “Red snapper runs the beach from here to Destin,” says Price.

Snapper season for the federally permitted charter boats is open seven days a week until August 1.

