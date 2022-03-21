BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Lillian man has been sentenced to two years in prison for his illegal possession of firearms after being convicted of a felony.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Alabama, Alvin Dewayne Pope, 43, was identified during an undercover investigation in which informants purchased marijuana from him. Because of this, a search warrant was obtained for his home, which is where investigators found and seized four guns. Pope had previously been convicted of selling, manufacturing, delivering or possessing a controlled substance with the intent to sell in Escambia County, Fla. in 2013.

United States District Court Judge Jeffery Beaverstock sentenced Pope to 24 months in prison and ordered him to serve three years on supervised release following his prison sentence. Pope will undergo treatment and testing for drug and/or alcohol abuse.