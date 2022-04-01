(WKRG) — Baldwin County Sheriff Huey Mack shared a photo on his personal Facebook page with a caption that caught our attention: “Welcome to the BCSO family Fe9 Luc!”

“Lucy is the newest addition to our team,” Mack wrote. “She has been trained in many areas of alcohol, drug and contraband detection along with hostage rescue and tactical operations.”

If it’s hard to believe the BCSO trained a cat to do all that, don’t worry. It isn’t true. But it is a good show of Mack’s sense of humor.

Mack wasn’t the only law enforcement leader to get in on April Fools’ day fun. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office made their own announcement on Friday.

“Sheriff Boatwright does not want to cause panic,” the MCSO wrote on their Facebook page, “but last night we discovered one of our surveillance pigeons was missing.”

MCSO asked the public to be careful when encountering the surveillance pigeon, a reference to the Birds Aren’t Real movement.

“If you see our surveillance pigeon, please do not grab it by the feet, as the inductive charging coils are extremely fragile. Please contact Major Paul Lindsey with any information on our lost bird.”