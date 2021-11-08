FBI asks for help in Walmart arson cases

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The FBI has released four images of a man, dressed in a red T-shirt and shorts, leaving Walmart in Daphne. He’s not considered a suspect or even a person of interest, but federal investigators would like to talk to him if they could just figure out who he is.

“We believe that individual has information pertinent to the arson investigations,” says special agent with the FBI Mark Sobel.

Starting in May 2021, fires were being set inside Walmart, two in Mobile and in Gulfport and Biloxi, Miss. The stores were open and full of customers at the time. “There were four arsons in rapid succession at Walmarts one of which caused substantial damage. Some of the other arsons were put out be employees and or the fire department before they became fully involved,” Sobel said.

Investigators believe there are several suspects working together, at least two men and a woman who are responsible. They have offered rewards, posted pictures on social media but so far, no one is in custody.

“Our eyes are open to any type individual or groups that are involved in this but it is unique. It’s not something we’ve seen very often so we are looking very, very hard at this case,” Sobel said.

If you can help you are asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI.