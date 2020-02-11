Father, son speak out after weekend apartment disturbance in Daphne

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Early Saturday night, a gunshot rings out at Ashley Gates Apartments in Daphne just blocks from the police department. “This man walks out on his balcony and starts screaming at us. At first he said he was going to call the police and we start walking away until he said he had a gun and we start running.” Chris Williams and four of his friends had been playing basketball but he ran straight to his Dad, Bryan Williams. “When police arrived and we’re walking over to him the guy just fired off a shot.”

53-year-old William Howard Wood, Jr. was arrested after his building was evacuated and a brief standoff with police.

“He actually told police he was shooting at a black man,” says Williams. “He actually told them that. Police told us that he said that to them. I guess he was trying to avoid saying he was shooting at the police by telling them that but I don’t think that is any better.”

While this is the only arrest in Baldwin County, Wood has had two previous arrests in Mobile County one of those for domestic violence. “I think these children did the right thing,” says Sgt. Jason Vannoy with Daphne Police. “They got out of there as quick as they could and went and told their parents. Nobody expects this kind of thing to happen. This man obviously has some issues and is pretty disturbed.”

“We don’t want them to be afraid to go out and play,” says Williams. “But you have to watch out for people it’s 2020 and people are acting a little crazy.”

Wood has already bonded out of jail but he faces up to a year in jail on each of half a dozen reckless endangerment charges if convicted. He is also charged with discharging a firearm in the city limits and more charges are expected.

