BALDWIN CO., Ala. (WKRG) — Friday morning, the end of a trip that started as an idea back in January.

“Let’s run the rivers from our house to Mobile.” That was the plan for Clark Glenn who is originally from Mobile but Glenn now lives in Asheville, N.C. That’s more than 500 miles away by car but he and his 11-year-old son Taber did it by river. “Hey, we got a canoe and a Jon boat let’s see what kind of magic we can make happen.”

“I really loved going out there having the wind on my face sometimes having the spray come up over the bow,” said Taber. “I really liked it.”

There were rapids to traverse, fish to catch, “We did what we call Huck Finning it along the shoreline,” locks and dams to navigate, and a little cave exploring, all during two weeks on the water.

“We had some spectacular mornings on the Tennessee and the Tombigbee,” said Glenn.

As summer winds down it was one last trip before school starts back home. “It was an amazing adventure and I hope we can do it again,” added Taber.

Time for a father and son to make a few memories and enjoy the simple things. “There is so much to explore in this world and we have a tendency to think that something special, something big needs to be extravagant and it doesn’t you know,” said Glenn and when the most important person is in the boat with you, it’s even better.