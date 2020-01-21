Father of Baldwin house party victim says justice will be served

BAY MINETTE, Ala (WKRG) — It’s been more than a month since a single mother was killed after being shot at a house party in central Baldwin County. Still no arrests in the death of 21-year-old Dominique Marshall. Despite weeks with little public development, the victim’s father Cornelius Marshall is confident they will see justice.

She grew up in Bay Minette and her father says she wanted to be a dental hygienist. She was the calming presence for the whole family.

“She really changed my life a whole lot she taught me how to be humble, she was very humble and obedient,” said Cornelius Marshall. With so many people at that house party, Dominique Marshall’s father says there are others who need to talk to law enforcement about what happened.

“A lot of people who were at the party or know someone who was there, they all know each other,” Marshall said. He said he met with deputies this month and while he says he can’t talk about details he’s not frustrated with no arrests so far.

“It just a slow process and there’s a reason it’s a slow process but they are doing their job and best believe justice will be served,” Marshall said.

In late December the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office said they seized four guns from the house party. We asked the Sheriff’s Office for an update today. Lt. Andre Reid said it will be a while before ballistic tests from the firearms come back and they are still interviewing witnesses from the house party.