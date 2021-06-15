Fate of USA Health’s proposed Fairhope campus could be decided Wednesday

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – A large property at the corner of Highway 181 and Highway 104 east of Fairhope is the proposed site for USA Health’s Mapp Family Campus. Plans include a research center, medical offices and a 25,000 square foot surgery center.

“It’s what’s called a freestanding ambulatory surgical center. It’s not tied directly into a hospital and therefore has reduced costs associated with it. It means lower copays and lower deductibles,” said USA Health’s Gary Mans.

The surgery center needs the state’s approval before it can be built. The Certificate of Need Review Board will ultimately green light the project, or shut it down. Weeks ago a law judge voiced his thoughts on the project.

“He recommended the application be denied, but it is only a recommendation,” added Mans.

Now, the CON board meets Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. in Montgomery to hear the case. USA Health argues that Baldwin County continues to grow rapidly and needs additional healthcare options.

“Without the proposed project, Baldwin County will be unable to address the needs of its residents through a cost-effective innovative model that has been implemented at both UCLA and Vanderbilt,” USA Health said in a statement.

A decision is expected Wednesday by noon. USA Health says if the board rules against the project they still have opportunities to fight the decision going forward.