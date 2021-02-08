Fatal crash on I-10 kept interstate closed for hours in Baldwin County Sunday morning

Baldwin County

by: WKRG Staff

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — An official with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency confirms a fatal two-vehicle crash occurred in Baldwin County early Sunday morning. It happened near the 60-mile marker on I-10 westbound. That’s east of the Wilcox Road exit, near the Florida state line. The crash happened at about 4 am Sunday. The crash kept some or all of the interstate closed for hours.

We’re still waiting on a news release on what happened. No word yet on who was killed, who else may have been hurt, or the circumstances of the crash.

