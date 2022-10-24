UPDATE: The Foley Police Chief identified the man killed in the crash on the Foley Beach Express as 91-year-old Thomas Carruth. Carruth was driving westbound on the Doc McDuffie Road in a 2006 GMC Envoy and collided with a 2015 Ford F350. A 2014 Ford Mustang was also involved in the crash.
Foley, Alabama (WKRG) – Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened Sunday night on the Foley Beach Express.
Foley Police confirm one person was killed in the crash.
It happened around 7 near Doc McDuffie Road.
The accident tied up Southbound traffic on the Beach Express for several hours.
No names have been released.
