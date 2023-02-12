DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — A serious crash closes I-10 in both directions before dawn along the Eastern Shore in Baldwin County. The crash happened before 4 a.m. Sunday.

An officer on the scene said it was a fatal crash, and we’re told at least one vehicle crossed from one side of the interstate to the other. Officials with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office and Daphne Police closed the interstate in both directions at least for a time.

Westbound traffic was being diverted at the Malbis exit and eastbound traffic was forced to get off at the Daphne exit, exit 35. No word yet on how many people were hurt or when the crash may be clear. We’ve reached out to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency for more information and are waiting to hear back.