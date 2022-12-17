SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — It was a day of reverence and remembrance. Dozens of Scouts came to place flags in honor of veterans buried in Baldwin County Saturday.

On a chilly Saturday morning in Spanish Fort, each little step brings a big thank-you to the hundreds of veterans in their final resting place at the Alabama State Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

“What I like about what we’re doing here is placing flags and to honor soldiers who served in the military,” said Scout Classic Williamson. Dozens of scouts place flags at headstones. Saturday’s event marked the 10th year of Family Wreath Day. The Scouts always look for ways to serve the community.

“Veterans are the ultimate service to our country, larger picture, so about three times a year we come and we honor our veterans this is one thing we do to honor other people who have served our country too,” said Cubmaster Robert Cummings. Scouts and parents fanned out across the grounds. They gave each stone a flag and a moment of reflection.

“No one ever dies as long as people remember them and I think it’s important to remember these righteous heroes buried here in this hallowed ground,” said Veteran Col. Patrick Downing.