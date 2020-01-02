Family welcomes first baby of 2020 born in Baldwin County at Thomas Hospital

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Infirmary Health’s first baby of 2020 was born at Thomas Hospital.

James Chappel Green was born January 1 at 5:53 a.m. to parents Jarrod and Ashley Green. He was delivered by Dr. Bret Henderson.

Infirmary Health says James is the first baby born in Baldwin County to start the new decade.

He will be welcomed home by five siblings!

