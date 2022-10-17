BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – For 16 days, Doris Davis has searched for her brother who seems to have disappeared without a trace.

“I fear the worst and I hate that, but that’s what my heart tells me,” said Davis. “I’m just hoping and praying to the good Lord that we find his body at least so we can get some closure on this, because it’s not like him to run away ever.”

Tony Hall was last seen at a gas station in the Marlow community near Fish River on Oct. 1, Davis said. A friend was giving him a ride to the intersection, which wasn’t out of the ordinary, but he hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

“We’ve been to his house, we’ve been through all the woods, we’ve looked everywhere we could possibly look,” said Davis.

The friend who gave him a ride is cooperating with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office while the search for Hall continues.

On Monday, investigators released a photo of Hall’s dog, Moonshine, who went missing the same day. If you live near County Road 9 and County Road 32, they’re asking you to take a close look at both Hall and Moonshine and to call if you’ve seen anything over the last few weeks.

“The investigators are working hard, I know that, but if we could just find some answers,” said Davis.

Those answers can’t come soon enough for a family hoping their loved one is found safe. “This just isn’t like Tony to do something like this,” she continued.