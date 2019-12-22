Family searches for holiday hero in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A mysterious stranger is being called a hero after family members say a man saved a gas station employee following a heart attack this week. Now they want to find whoever stepped up in the nick of time and say thanks. Family members say Andre Goolsby is lucky to be alive thanks to the quick work of this man seen in a security camera image.

“I’m just so grateful he stepped in, whether he thought about it or not he saved her life and that’s amazing,” said sister-in-law Ashley Goolsby. Family members say Andre Goolsby works at the Chevron Station on 181 in Malbis, and on Tuesday she collapsed from a heart attack. A manager called for help and a man stepped in to give her CPR until first responders arrived.

“The nurses at Thomas [Hospital] tell me had he not stepped in she would have died so he literally saved her life,” said brother Martin Goolsby. Family members say God was watching out for Andre Goolsby.

“It truly is a miracle, we serve an awesome God and He showed up and showed out,” Martin said. He says his sister continues to recover at the hospital in Fairhope.

“I was talking to my sister this morning, and she said, ‘You know I just want to grab him and give him a big ole hug,'” Martin said. Martin Goolsby says he and his wife packed for a funeral and now it looks like Andre may be home in time for Christmas.

“Andre was the light of the Chevron and people came in looking to see her and this week she hasn’t been there so everyone’s been extremely concerned, wanting to know how she is doing,” Martin said. Anyone with information is asked to contact News 5.