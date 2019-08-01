Family prepared for the worse, waiting on body identification

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — It could be a month before we know the identity of the body found in Foley Wednesday afternoon. Speculation is high that it is 70-year-old Guarry James reported missing earlier this week.
Barbara Beverly had planned to finish posting missing posters of her brother Guarry James Thursday. Instead, “I’m going to do DNA testing in a little bit and hopefully, that will give us the answer.”
She is almost certain a body found in a pond near his Linton Lane home is that of her big brother. “This is kind of what I was expecting, to find him dead somewhere because if he was not home he was not happy.”
When she arrived for her usual visit to bring groceries and run errands, the door to the house they both grew up in was wide open. “I poked my head in the door and hollered and hollered. I walked all around the house because if that door is open, he’s coming out of it and he would have shut and locked it.”
Neighbors and friends say they had not seen or heard from James in two weeks. “He normally did not wander off especially in this heat with asthma and allergies. He just didn’t do that normally.” Nothing about this is normal for Beverly who is prepared for the worse but really hoping her big brother comes home. “If anybody has seen him or knows anything, please call the Foley Police Department.”
Authorities say it could take two weeks to a month before a positive identification is made.