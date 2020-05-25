Family of woman allegedly shot by her boyfriend speak out

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) – The family of the woman allegedly shot by her boyfriend last Friday speak out on this tragic event.

Candice Kleinatland was allegedly shot and killed by her boyfriend last Friday night after a domestic dispute. Now Candi’s family and friends are left in shock and utter disbelief.

“I lost an amazing daughter… to a cold-blooded killer.” That’s how David Kleinatland described losing his daughter when we spoke with him and the rest of the family on Monday.

Candi leaves behind two children: 18 year-old Alyssa and 12 year-old Waylon.

“She was a beautiful woman inside and out… all it takes is a thought and you just cry.” David said. And he wasn’t the only one who thought so. Those we spoke with said she was cherished by many. Kendra Everett, Candi’s sister said, “I think that anybody that met her was very lucky and very blessed to have come in contact with her.”

Candi was an EMT with Baldwin County Medical Services, so helping others ran in her blood. “Candi was a good loving soul, she wanted to help everyone she came in contact with. She died a hero” said David. A hero, because they say she took those fatal gunshots protecting Waylon from the blunder.

Although this tragedy for the Kleinatland family in unimaginable, they hope it sheds a light on how far domestic violence can go and help those who are suffering to get out. He said this: “Because of our tragic loss, don’t stay in it, get out of it. Run as far as you can run. Let somebody know that you trust and get some help.”

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses. You can find that link here.

