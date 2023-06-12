ELBERTA, Ala. (WKRG) – Robert Baker, Jr. was full of life, outgoing and loved by many.

“He was my baby boy,” said his mom, Bethann Richardson. “He was 22 years old and he was the happiest little boy. As he got older he was happy. He loved everybody and he would give anything off his back to help anybody out.”

A day after losing her son, Richardson is focusing on the good times they shared together. “He loved coming to the house and having family gatherings and just being a bouncy boy. He’s no longer here,” she explained.

Robert Baker, Jr. was a passenger in a car that collided with another vehicle on Highway 98 at Deer Acres Ln. Sunday morning just east of Elberta. He was killed in the crash. The drivers of both vehicles were injured. Baker’s stepdad, Robert Richardson, says he’s having a tough time with the loss.

“It’s so unexpected, you know. He’s only 22 years old. Just the day before he’s over sitting at the house chatting with us, joking. He’s a really funny guy. He likes to joke around a lot,” he said Monday.

Both parents say Robert liked to make people laugh and he’d light up the room anytime he walked in. Their bond was unbreakable.

“He treated me as his best friend and a parent, so it was a great relationship we had,” Robert Richardson added.

Both parents are currently dealing with health problems and relying on overwhelming support from friends and neighbors as they prepare to finalize funeral arrangements this week.

“The help the community has given me a relief of maybe there’s people out there that really do care and that will pull through for me and help me,” said Bethann. “Whether it’s financially, or mentally, or just having someone to talk to or whatever the case might be, for people to reach out to us it’s amazing. I’m really grateful,” said Robert Richardson.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but state troopers say Baker wasn’t wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident. The family is reminding everyone to drive carefully, praying a tragedy like this doesn’t happen again.

If you’d like to help the family you can reach out to Bethann Richardson on Facebook.