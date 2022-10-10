LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG)– A house fire that started from a charcoal grill, left a family of four with almost nothing near North Cypress Street.

Around 1:45 Monday morning, the homeowner received an alert from her security camera that there was movement in her backyard. When she looked at her phone she saw a large flame covering the grill which then quickly spread to the house.

Loxley, Summerdale and Stapleton Fire Departments arrived on scene and were able to get the fire under control, but when the sun came up, the damage was extensive .

The home, garage and back porch are completely destroyed and the only things left are some shoes, purses and a lot of memories.

The family of four fortunately made it out safely along with their pets.