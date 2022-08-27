FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Family, friends, and first responders pause to remember the life and legacy of Mount Vernon Police Officer Ivan Lopez. He was killed Monday night in a Summerdale traffic crash. Lopez’s funeral was held Saturday in Foley.

A bold procession of first responder vehicles makes its way through Foley–closing the funeral for officer Ivan Lopez. It was a tribute that started with heartfelt words from his family. Words that shared his humor and humanity.

“He loved being a girl’s dad, and God did he love his girls more than anything, he loved everything that come with it from painting our nails to picking out our outfits,” said daughter Natalia Lopez. “He would always say he made my first meal and that I’d fall asleep with the smell of his t-shirts, and how much I’m going to miss the smell of his t-shirts now, all he wanted was to be a part of my life and go to games scream go “Nathy” even when I didn’t have the ball.” Officer Lopez will be remembered for many things but perhaps his longest legacy is the one he leaves to his children.

“I’m grateful for everything you taught me, still now teaching me after your gone, you were the best in every way possible and I can only hope to make you proud as you watch over me,” said daughter Isabella Lopez. ” I’ll always wish for more time with him, but I’m grateful for the time that I got, I was very lucky, and a lot of people have reminded me of that, my relationship with my dad was special, it was one of a kind.”