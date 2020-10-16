Family of double homicide victim ‘relieved’ suspect not issued bond

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Antwon Smith was denied bond during a Thursday afternoon at the Baldwin County Courthouse.

He’s charged with capital murder in the deaths of Ryan Frazier and Josh Carroll, two linemen from the Seattle area who were in the Southeast for work.

“Wonderful to see that the judge is very serious in this matter,” said Penny Vincent, Carroll’s aunt.

Investigators said it was a drug deal gone bad, but in court, the killings were described as execution-style.

“That’s a primary thought when you first see that, and you see that – a shot, any shot to the back of the head,” said Assistant District Attorney Teresa Heinz.

Vincent, who we also spoke with earlier this week, said Thursday’s reports following the hearing was the first time she heard of how exactly her nephew was killed.

“I mean, I realized today I didn’t even know how Josh died, that he was executed basically, that there were four shots to the back of the head, that’s just awful,” she said.

Family members of the victims say they were both fathers.

You can find GoFundMe pages set up on their behalves here.

LATEST STORIES: