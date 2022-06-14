DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Caring, generous, and a good cook. That’s how the family of Kimberly Holley is describing the Daphne woman killed in a crash on Highway 181 last week. It was near Highway 181 and Pleasant Road where Daphne Police say 46-year-old Kimberly Holley died in a crash.

“My heart is just missing a big piece,” said sister Amber White. “Absolutely devastated, absolutely devastated, I was in shock.” To the Holley family, this unexpected loss is a reminder to never take life for granted.

“I saw her 30 minutes before she died and I said goodbye to her as she was going down the driveway,” said son Trevor Holley. He said he got the news when Daphne Police officers knocked on his door.

“They told me my mother was in a serious car accident and she passed away,” said Holley. She leaves behind a husband, three adult children, a granddaughter, and extended family they say she connected with through her zest for life and great food.

“She was a jokester, she loved everyone, she’d give the shirt off her back, if you met her on the street she’d talk to you like you’d known her since you were a kid,” said Holley. Daphne Police say Holley’s vehicle crossed the median on 181 and hit two other vehicles, the crash injured another driver who had to be airlifted to a hospital. Holley’s family offers their sympathies to the other driver who was hurt and hopes people remember the woman they called “Momma K” as the one who brought people together.

“Don’t be sad she’s gone, celebrate what she lived for,” said Holley. The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help cover the funeral and other immediate expenses.