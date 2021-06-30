Family identifies ATV crash victim as 21-year-old with promising future

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The family of Marcus George, 21, has identified him as the young man who died in an ATV accident in the Crossroads Community Saturday. Several others were injured.

“It’s been tough,” said Robin Russell-Hamlin, his aunt on his mom’s side.

George, loved ones say, was the youngest of three. He had just started a new job as an electrician apprentice.

“He just got a good raise,” said Patrick George, his uncle on his dad’s side. “He had a whole bright future ahead of him.”

“He called me up when they gave him a van,” said Russell-Hamlin, smiling. “He said, ‘Hey Aunt Robin, they gave me a van!’ So he was really excited about that.”

The family will miss his quirks, like the way he’d snap his fingers or toss his hair back “like Hollywood,” George said. They also say he loved history and politics — and could win any argument about either topic.

Investigators have not yet released any further information about the crash.