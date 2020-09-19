ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Mom has epilepsy. One of the boys has a heart condition. They had to trudge through four feet of water to get to safety, but they made it.
From the Orange Beach Community Center, where they’ve been sheltering, they told us their story, while clutching on to one another the entire time.
“I’m fine with losing everything as long as we’re together,” said Elizabeth Walker.
One of the boys, John, has a heart condition. Thankfully, he was at a friend’s house that was up on stilts when Wolf Bay flooded, wreaking havoc on the family home.
“I don’t think his legs would have been strong enough to wade through that waist-deep water,” said father TJ Martin.
They say they’re grateful for the emotional support they’ve gotten at the shelter – a great deal of that from High School Principal Erika McCoy.
“Times where I thought nothing was going to be right ever again, until Dr. McCoy sat down with my son last night and had a talk with him,” said Walker.
LATEST STORIES:
- Family gets to safety against all odds as Hurricane Sally hits
- Mobile County EMA estimates $16 million in damages/costs from Hurricane Sally
- Alabama native and Auburn grad Laurel Goldman competing on CBS’s ‘Love Island’
- Cantonment family shares story after being rescued from flooded home
- PHOTOS: Devastating damage at Palafox Pier