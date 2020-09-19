Family gets to safety against all odds as Hurricane Sally hits

Baldwin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Mom has epilepsy. One of the boys has a heart condition. They had to trudge through four feet of water to get to safety, but they made it.

From the Orange Beach Community Center, where they’ve been sheltering, they told us their story, while clutching on to one another the entire time.

“I’m fine with losing everything as long as we’re together,” said Elizabeth Walker.

One of the boys, John, has a heart condition. Thankfully, he was at a friend’s house that was up on stilts when Wolf Bay flooded, wreaking havoc on the family home.

“I don’t think his legs would have been strong enough to wade through that waist-deep water,” said father TJ Martin.

They say they’re grateful for the emotional support they’ve gotten at the shelter – a great deal of that from High School Principal Erika McCoy.

“Times where I thought nothing was going to be right ever again, until Dr. McCoy sat down with my son last night and had a talk with him,” said Walker.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories