Family furious after they say internet technician shot their dog in Baldwin County

MAGNOLIA SPRINGS, Ala. (WKRG) – A family in Baldwin County tells WKRG News 5 their dog was shot by an internet technician who was working at their home last Wednesday. Darrell Roberts said he and his wife were away from the property when the shooting took place. The homeowners said they told the technician about their pit bull and advised the technician they were 15 minutes away and could return home if he needed.

A short time later Roberts said he received a call from the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office that the technician had shot their dog. The couple tells us they are furious, not understanding why the technician felt the need to shoot their pet.

The dog was shot in its’ back. Its’ right shoulder and arm had to be removed in emergency surgery, the family tells us. Now, the couple wants answers as to how this could have happened.

Lumen, CenturyLink’s parent company, released the following statement to us Monday night:

“We first want to express our deepest sympathies, this event is truly heart breaking. We did investigate and found that this incident did not involve a Lumen employee. His employer is a company handling contractor projects for multiple companies. The contractor was let go as he was in possession of a firearm while working on our project.”

“We just need to raise awareness for people who have animals and are having people out on their property to do work. I know I will ask from now on if the person coming on my property will be carrying a firearm,” said Roberts.

Roberts added he’s not sure why the worker had a gun in the first place on his property.