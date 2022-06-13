FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The front yard of Cory Terrell Edwards, Jr.’s home on Twin Beech Road in Fairhope is now a memorial to a son, a brother and a friend. TaRhea McCovery is his first cousin. “C.J. was literally like an angel on earth. With this situation, those who didn’t know C.J., the best way I can explain it is this is like taking the life of an infant.”

Police said there was a party Friday night that stretched into the early morning hours of Saturday. Around 1 o’clock in the morning, multiple shots ring out. C.J. is hit and is driven to Thomas Hospital and later transferred to USA Medical Center where he dies from his injuries.

“It’s just unbelievable that none of us will be able to talk to him again,” said high school friend Diamond Smith.

C.J. is described as a sweet soul, a good person and quiet. “If you got anything out of C.J. it was that big bright smile and that goofy laugh,” said McCovery. “That was him.”

In memory, many friends and family gathered at Symbolic Ink in Foley for a permanent reminder of their friend and star athlete. The money raised will go to the family to help with funeral expenses for a young man whose life ended too soon. “It’s knowing how he lived, the person that he was that hurts the most,” said McCovery.