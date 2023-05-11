ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — Almost eight months have passed since Isabella Lopez last spoke with her father Mt. Vernon Police Officer Ivan Lopez who was killed last August as he drove home from work by an alleged drunk driver.

Thursday, his name was added to the Law Enforcement Memorial in Robertsdale. As Baldwin County Sheriff Hoss Mack escorted the Lopez family to lay a rose at the brick monument it was a walk they never wanted to make but were honored to represent their father, husband and friend.

“He was a very proud police officer,” said Isabella who in the last eight months has gotten engaged. He loved his job. It’s a huge loss to our family and the gap that he left that gap that he left is always going to be there.”

At times, she says the weight of the loss is almost unbearable.

“He was ripped away from us and it’s hard to conceptualize that you will spend the rest of your life without somebody that was such a huge role in your life,” said Isabella.

Every year law enforcement from across Baldwin County gathers to honor the fallen, the heroes. Now, Ivan Lopez will forever be a part of that remembrance.

“While we honor those who have lost their lives it’s also a way that we show the law enforcement community that is still working that are getting up every morning, putting on the badge, putting the vest on, walking out every day that this is an honorable profession,” said Baldwin County Sheriff Hoss Mack.

A profession Ivan Lopez not only chose but according to his daughter, it was something he lived. “The same way he cared for his family, he cared for his community.”