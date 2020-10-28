Fallen, leaning trees, in multiple ways, pose logistical problems ahead of Zeta

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — As if cleanup from Hurricane Sally wasn’t enough – many are also dealing with logistical issues, particularly due to fallen trees.

We’re telling this story through two people: Katelynn Reid in Spanish Fort and Liz Young in Foley.

For Reid, it’s all about insurance. And she hopes her story is an example to others about being diligent when buying a house. One of her trees was leaning badly after Hurricane Sally hit. It didn’t fall until the next day. But she thought she would be fine – because of her home insurance.

“Come to find out we aren’t covered by hail and wind, we had an exclusion on our insurance,” she said. “It can stab you in the back later if you don’t look at everything, and we thought we did.”

For Young, it has to do with trees falling and leaning from other properties onto hers and her neighbors’. She said the county told her the strip where the problematic trees are is owned by R&P Development LLC. Young said she hasn’t been able to get ahold of them.

“He refuses to talk to us,” she said. “We have another storm coming in, and as you can see, there’s probably 30 trees that are subject to falling on eight different houses.”

She resorted to trying to hand-deliver a letter and damage photos, but to no avail.

“It’s not our responsibility to maintain his property,” she said.

