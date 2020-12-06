Fallen Airman from Foley honored at Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (WKRG) — A fallen Airman originally from Foley gets a special honor at his alma mater, Texas A&M. Lt. Col. Mark Stratton was killed in the line of duty serving in Afghanistan in 2009. He was a graduate of Foley High School and later Texas A&M.

This weekend he was one of five fallen service members and former Aggies honored by the college’s BUILD program. BUILD transforms cargo shipping containers into mobile medical clinics to be used in foreign and domestic humanitarian missions. Saturday night, as part of BUILD’s annual gala, five of those clinics were named for fallen service members including one for Lt. Col Mark Stratton. Stratton’s brother, Frankie Little, planned to travel to College Station for the gala to speak on his late brother’s behalf.