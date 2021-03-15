Fake FBI agent now facing child porn charges

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Thirty-five-year-old Kelcey Turner was back before a judge facing almost a dozen child pornography charges with more likely to come according to Foley Police Chief Thurston Bullock. “We’re just scratching the surface on this case there are a lot of images, there are over a hundred images.”

That’s not all investigators found. In court, the assistant district attorney told the judge investigators discovered an infant-sized sex doll, a daybed set up with stuffed animals and recording devices. “He had a lot of devices and toys and things that were disturbing in nature,” says Bullock.

The judge set the bond at 150 thousand dollars. If Turner is able to make a bond he will be under house arrest and cannot have contact with children including his daughter.

The latest charges stem from a search of Turner’s home after police say he approached an officer agitated and disturbed and armed with a 9mm handgun. He later approached an employee of a local business, gun drawn and identifying himself as an FBI agent. Shortly after, he was captured in security cameras trying to get into the police department wearing the same shoulder holster and armed with a 9 mm handgun.





Police would find an SKS rifle and more than a hundred rounds of ammunition in his car after his arrest, an arrest Chief Bullock says may have prevented even more crimes. “You never know what is in the dark corners of somebody’s lifestyle or what they are involved in.”





Police are working to identify the children in more than one hundred photos and videos. They don’t know at this time if any are local or not. They say they have been called to Turner’s home on similar type allegations before but found no evidence and the case was dropped.