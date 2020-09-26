Fake Fairhope Arts and Crafts Festival on Facebook

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce posted on Facebook alerting the public of a fake advertisement for the Arts and Crafts Festival in Fairhope.
The fake festival is scheduled for the 26 and 27 of September when the Jubilee Festival was rescheduled for Daphne on the 17th and 18th of October.
