Faith Time: Church in Gulf Shores part of Sally relief in own community

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Joining us this morning is Dr. Lawrence Phipps with the First Baptist Church Gulf Shores. Hurricane Sally made landfall in South Baldwin County weeks ago but there are still several weeks-worth of cleanup remaining. He talks to us about their community’s experience in the storm.

Guest: Of course I walked outside and trees were blocking every entranceway, trees were down on houses, trees were down on yards as far as that was concerned, it was like wow, what are we going to do next? I’ve been trained with Alabama Baptist Disaster Relief I tell people I do a better job of tearing stuff up, building stuff so I’m the chainsaw guy and I was blessed that my daughter and her two come along on a golf cart, they pulled limbs and piled them up so the relief began Wednesday morning.

Chad: What message did you have for you congregation on electricity?

Guest: My message was “the power is on” my daughter and son-in-law called me up dad our power’s on and she was so excited, this was Friday night, and I said “ours never went off and she said “you and mom don’t have power, I said “yeah, we do” we just don’t have electricity what I try to say to the congregation is we may lose electricity but the church never loses power we know our power comes from a Holy God and His Spirit who lives inside of us through Jesus Christ.

Chad: Often Christians do this sort of work not because they think they’ll earn points with God but it’s because that’s the thing Christians are supposed to do.

Guest: One of the amazing things is that we have a relationship with Jesus and you come to serve, Jesus said it, I didn’t come to be served, I came to serve so people just started rising up, the tough thing is that this storm came so close to Laura that a lot of our disaster relief teams were worn out from Louisiana, I knew we were going to get the job done, this past Sunday with 223 unworked jobs we don’t charge, we don’t even take donations, I told our folks we need to rise up and help our community even though some have trees on houses and garages, and the response has been incredible, we worked a bunch of jobs because of our people and the disaster relief folks. Now we’re starting to get a handle on this and getting the idea we may get this work done, that’s what the people here understand, I want to tell you it’s the most incredible church in the world. This church rises to the occasion wherever it is, whatever it is, even in COVID-19 there were churches in Central America shutdown and our church immediately sent $10,000