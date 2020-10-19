Faith-Based disaster relief group continues work more than a month after Sally landfall

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — There’s plenty of cleanup work left in Baldwin County. Volunteers are trying to step in to help more than a month after Hurricane Sally. Younce Farm in Foley has more than 100 pecan trees downed by the storm. It’s a big job for this team of volunteers.

“God’s been good to us and we want to reciprocate that, God has shown us grace and mercy and we want to show that to others in times of need,” said volunteer Norman Bell.

Southern Baptist Convention Disaster Relief is one of the groups that’s been in Baldwin County since the start of the disaster. they’ve been rotating teams in and out. These volunteers worked the first week of Sally and came back recently.

“We saw many many many trees down, a lot of people have been doing a lot of work, there’s a lot of cleanup going on there have been a lot of houses freed when we got here a lot of places were still flooded,” said volunteer David Spence. Not only does this group provide the labor needed for big jobs but it’s also a ministry that preaches through action.

“It shows them that people love them, there are other ways than just sitting at home and reading your Bible all day, you have to put that into focus by showing them,” said volunteer Shirley Holiday. This work puts a dent in the disaster with potentially weeks more work to do.

